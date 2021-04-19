Two men arrested after Klamath Falls shooting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Two suspects are behind bars after a shooting in Klamath Falls.
On the night of April 15, police responded to a report of gunshots at the High Lakes apartment complex on Shasta Way. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said before the shooting, the man was involved in an incident where two suspects in a black Jeep Cherokee tried to run him over on 6th Street.
After an investigation, police identified the suspects as James Henry Wilson and Robert William Edwin Metcalfe. They were both arrested without incident on April 17.
Wilson was charged with criminal conspiracy, unlawful use of a weapon, and attempting to commit a crime.
Metcalfe was charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, and attempting to commit a crime.
Anyone with further information is asked to call KFPD at 541-883-5336.