Two arrested for importing marijuana into Oregon

Clackamas County, Ore. – Oregon State Police said a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 near Wilsonville just before midnight on December 20.
According to OSP, the trooper saw indications of possible criminal conduct and searched the vehicle.
The trooper reportedly found 55 pounds of marijuana and $1,800 in cash during the search. Based on statements and other evidence, the trooper concluded the marijuana came from out of the state.
The driver of the of the vehicle, identified as New York, NY resident Irving D. Beal, was arrested for unlawful import/export of marijuana greater than 16 ounces. Beal’s passenger, identified as Buchanan, Michigan resident James C. Statzer, was arrested on the same charges.
Both men were taken to Oregon State Police’s Portland Area Command where they were cited and released.
OSP reminds the public that the unlawful import or export marijuana to/from Oregon. Visit http://www.whatslegaloregon.com for more information.