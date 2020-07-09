Two men arrested in connection with Klamath Lake shooting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Two men are in the Klamath County Jail facing charges in connection with an alleged attempted murder.
Police say Geoffrey Craig Seymour fired multiple shots at a woman sleeping in her vehicle at a campground.
The incident happened July second at the eagle ridge campground on the shore of Upper Klamath Lake.
Dillon Eugene Oden was arrested Wednesday by police for allegedly trying to dispose of the firearm.
The victim suffered minor injuries from shattered glass, and one shot that grazed her neck.