Home
Two men arrested in connection with Klamath Lake shooting

Two men arrested in connection with Klamath Lake shooting

Crime Local News Top Stories

Geoffrey Craig Seymour II (left) and Dillon Eugene Oden (right)

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Two men are in the Klamath County Jail facing charges in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

Police say Geoffrey Craig Seymour fired multiple shots at a woman sleeping in her vehicle at a campground.

The incident happened July second at the eagle ridge campground on the shore of Upper Klamath Lake.

Dillon Eugene Oden was arrested Wednesday by police for allegedly trying to dispose of the firearm.

The victim suffered minor injuries from shattered glass, and one shot that grazed her neck.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »