Two men caught with 14 pounds of meth in Marion County

Marion County, Ore. — Oregon State Police troopers found a garbage bag filled with 14 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Marion County.
According to OSP, On April 5 a trooper stopped a car with a California license plate near milepost 243 for a turn signal violation.
Once the vehicle was stopped, the trooper suspected criminal activity and asked to search the vehicle. The occupants consented to the search.
14 pounds of methamphetamine were found inside a garbage bag in the trunk of the car, police said.
The driver, 47-year-old Arturo Lua Carbajal was arrested along with his passenger, 54-year-old Ernesto Chavez-Cruz.
Both men were charged with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.