Two men safe after boat capsizes off the Oregon Coast

BANDON, Ore. – Two men are safe after their boat capsized off the coast of Bandon.
On Wednesday, rescuers received word a boat flipped over with two men on board. One of the men was able to swim to shore, but the other was stuck on board.
The U.S. Coast Guard launched two rescue boats to help, but they couldn’t reach the capsized vessel because it was too close to the beach.
That’s when the Coast Guard and other first responders launched a shore-based rescue. They were able to rope the boat and bring it to shallower waters. Crews were then able to open a hatch and release the man caught on board.
The rescue took about 45 minutes.
Everyone involved is reportedly okay.