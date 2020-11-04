Two men sentenced for stealing during Almeda Fire evacuations

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two men were sentenced for looting in the wake of the Almeda Fire.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on September 12, Medford police officers found stolen property on the Bear Creek Greenway. Eventually, 29-year-old Cameryn Geiger, 43-year-old Manuel Parks, and other men returned to the area. They were questioned by officers who were able to trace the stolen items to homes in a nearby neighborhood that was in a Level 3 evacuation zone.
Prosecutors said Geiger and Parks denied entering the homes, but both men did admit to helping move property from the neighborhood.
According to investigators, Geiger’s fingerprints were found inside one home.
Six days after they were caught, Geiger and Parks were indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury.
On November 3, Geiger pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary in the first degree. He was sentenced to 34 months in prison with three years of post-prison supervision. The judge also ordered he pay restitution.
Parks pleaded guilty to two counts of theft in the first degree. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison with one year of post-prison supervision.