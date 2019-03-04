Two missing girls found safe in northern California

HUMBOLT COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – After 44 long hours in the cold and rain, two young sisters who wandered from their Northern California home were found alive and safe.
Rescuers found 8-year-old Leia Carrico and her 5-year-old sister Caroline huddled together in a bush a little over a mile from their home.
Although without food and shelter for three days, the girls were found—safe and sound
It’s an ending that Humbolt County Sheriff William Honsal could simply describe as an “absolute miracle.” He said, “It was just a relief that fell over everything because we’ve been on searches before where it hasn’t been a good outcome. And so to get a win today, to find these girls, to reunite them with their family was just a huge gift and so we’re very, very happy to be a part of that.”
Sergeant Kerry Ireland said, “They had enough information that where they ended up Friday night is where they stayed throughout this whole incident. And that’s what we try to teach everybody: if you get lost, stay put and wait for people to find you. That’s exactly what they did.”