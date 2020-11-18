Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Jackson County, bringing the county’s death toll to 12.
On November 18, Jackson County reported the 11th fatality was an 84-year-old woman who tested positive on October 30 and died at her home on November 12. She had underlying health conditions.
The 12th death was a 46-year-old man who tested positive on November 9 and died on November 15 while at Providence Medford Medical Center. He also had underlying health conditions.
As of the morning of November 18, public health officials reported 3,068 cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. 845 of those are considered active.
The news of the deaths comes on the first day of Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s statewide “freeze” order, which will last at least two weeks.
Jackson County Public Health identified the following measures that will occur during the freeze:
- Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.
- Limiting faith-based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.
- Limiting eating and drinking establishments to take-out and delivery only.
- Closing gyms and fitness organizations.
- Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.
- Closing zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.
- Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pickup.
- Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pickup.
- Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).
- Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.
- Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities (outdoor visitation permitted for supporting quality of life).
Public health officials added, “The Two-Week Freeze does not apply to or change current health and safety protocols for personal services (such as barber shops, hair salons, and non-medical massage therapy), congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports currently allowed, current Division 1 and professional athletics exemptions, and higher education — all of which can continue operating under previous guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority.”