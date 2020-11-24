Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Jackson County, bringing the death toll to 25 in the county.
On November 24, public health officials said the county’s 24th death was a 72-year-old woman who tested positive on October 26 and died on November 21 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. The presence of underlying health conditions has not yet been confirmed.
Jackson County’s 25th coronavirus-related death is an 82-year-old man who tested positive on November 2 and died on November 21 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Jackson County Public Health said there were a total of 56 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the county’s total to 3,491. Out of those cases, 564 were considered active.
As case numbers increase, the CDC is recommending people postpone holiday travel. Oregon, Washington, and California are currently advising against out-of-state travel.
“It is not ideal to have to cancel or change your holiday plans,” stated Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames. “But it is worth it to protect our friends, family, and loved ones. When we travel, the virus travels too.”
For more information, visit the COVID-19 data dashboard at Situation in Jackson County, Oregon webpage.