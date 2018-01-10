Two murder suspects arrested, another still wanted

Update (01/10/18 10:15 a.m.) – Damian Lee Atwood, also known as “Bubba J,” was taken into custody on January 9 and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on a murder charge. However, Elizabeth Devine Hudson, also known as “Little Red,” is still on the loose. Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call Oregon State Police at 541-664-4600.
Original story below:
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are looking for two people wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.
On June 22, the body of 22-year-old Crescent City man John Reitterer was found in a shallow creek off Illinois River Road, near milepost 6. Det
ectives concluded Reitterer was murdered.
On November 28, three people were indicted on murder charges, 19-year-old Damian Lee Atwood, 22-year-old Elizabeth Devine Hudson, and 22-year-old Ryan Michael Eldred.
Eldred was lodged in the Josephine County Jail the day the indictment was issued. However, Atwood and Hudson are still on the loose.
Atwood and Hudson, who also go by the monikers “Bubba J” and “Little Red” respectively, are known to frequent the Cave Junction area. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Oregon State Police dispatch center at 541-664-4600.