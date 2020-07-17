Two new cases of COVID-19 reported by SOU

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is reporting two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On July 17, the university said one SOU employee working at the Ashland campus was infected with coronavirus. In addition, one SOU student from Jackson County who is not currently studying on campus has COVID-19.
“It was inevitable that our campus community would eventually be touched by the virus,” said SOU spokesperson Joe Mosley. “Our focus is on preventing or controlling any spread through prompt contact tracing and self-isolation where appropriate. We’re emphasizing consistent use of face coverings, social distancing and hand-washing.”
SOU said its working with Jackson County Public Health in order to better monitor the situation.