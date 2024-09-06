Two new fires burning in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- Two new fires started in Douglas County Thursday.

The Devil’s Knob Fire, burning near Devil’s Knob Rd. and north of Joe Hall Creek in Tiller, is already estimated to be between 800 and 1000 acres.

Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), the Umpqua National Forest- Tiller Ranger District and rural fire districts responded to the natural cover fire earlier Thursday afternoon.

Aerial and ground resources engaged in an aggressive initial attack.

An incident command team is mobilizing Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DFPA crews also responding to an estimated 100-acre fire near Mile Post 98 on I5 in Canyonville.

According to ODOT, a vehicle crash was discovered at the sight of the fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a Level 3 Go Now alert for all homes in the 100 to 7000 block of Ritchie Rd.

A Level 2 Be Set alert is also in places for all homes in the 100 to 950 block of Canyon Creek Rd.

Find out evacuation information by heading to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Website.

