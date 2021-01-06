Two officers involved in Breonna Taylor case fired

LOUISVILLE, Ken (WAVE/NBC) – Two more Louisville police officers have officially been fired in connection with the botched raid and shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Those officers are Detective Myles Cosgrove, who the FBI says fired the fatal shot, and Joshua Jaynes, who obtained the controversial search warrant.
Breonna’s mother, Tamika Palmer said, after nine months, this is still just the first step for her family.
Palmer said, “I believe you live by the sword you die by the sword. It wasn’t her sword and I refuse to let people believe that that was her sword and that was the way she went out.”
The terminations follow the June firing of Detective Brett Hankison who is, so far, the only officer indicted by a grand jury. He faces three counts of wanton endangerment for recklessly firing shots into a neighboring apartment.