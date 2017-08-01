Home
Two officers shot in Yuba County, California

Yuba County, Calif. (KCRA/CNN Newsource) – Two deputies were shot Tuesday after confronting a man allegedly stealing marijuana plants.

It happened in Yuba County, north of Sacramento.

Deputies were called to a Rastafarian church where they were told a disgruntled employee was pulling out the plants.

The man opened fire, hitting the two deputies.

Deputies returned fire but the shooter got away.

It is not known if he was injured.

The deputies were airlifted to a hospital.

Their condition has not been released.

