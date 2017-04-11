Home
Two Oregon men sentenced in elk poaching case

Corvallis, Ore. – Two Dallas, Oregon men were sentenced after prosecutors said they poached a trophy elk and left the carcass to waste

An investigation concluded the two men took part in killing a 6×6 trophy elk in the King Valley area of Benton County. They left the elk to waste–taking only the head and antlers.

According to Oregon State Police, 26-year-old David Bruce Maxfield Jr. pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of “taking, angling, hunting, or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule.” 26-year-old Allen Craig Boal entered a no contest plea to same charge.

Each of the men received one year of bench probation, 40 hours of community service, 3-year suspension of hunting privileges and $7,600 in fines.

