Two people arrested after drugs, gun found during I-5 traffic stops

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Two people were arrested after police located just over 535 grams or about 18 ounces of fentanyl and 5.5 grams of meth, as well as an unregistered gun during two separate traffic stops on I-5.

One ounce of fentanyl has an approximate street value of anywhere between $650 and $2,000. That’s according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ also says just 2 milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says both drivers were arrested on multiple charges including possession and transportation of narcotics for sale.

