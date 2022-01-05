Two people arrested after vehicle theft in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A report of a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of two people in Jackson County.

Deputies said on Tuesday, someone stole an SUV from an address in the 7700 block of 28th Street in White City.

Shortly thereafter, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over. However, the deputy lost sight of the SUV but later found it abandoned on Falcon Street. Two people were seen walking away from the vehicle and they were detained.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Glenn Keith Maxwell of White City. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The passenger, 31-year-old Timber Ronald Roady of Medford, was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to methamphetamine charges.

The vehicle was returned to the owner, police said.