Two people arrested during black market cannabis raid in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – Police seized 850 marijuana plants, 40 pounds of processed marijuana, as well as THC and psilocybin products during a raid at a black market cannabis operation in a rural area of Phoenix Thursday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a property in the 4400 block of Colver Road.

Additionally, Phoenix residents, later identified as 47-year-old Steven Robert Mialocq and 34-year-old Alyssa Monique Valverde were arrested in connection.

They both are facing felony charges including unlawful possession, manufacture, and distribution of marijuana.

Police say the location did not have any licensing to grow, handle, or process any type of cannabis. The responsible parties are facing $44,000 in fines as well as a violation for unauthorized use of well water.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

