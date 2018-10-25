Two people arrested for assaulting Ashland man

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two people are behind bars after an assault in Ashland.
At about 6:35 p.m. on October 24, a 44-year-old Ashland man was walking home when he came across a group of people at a park near Granite and High Streets.
According to Ashland police, some people in the group made homophobic comments directed at the man, who is gay. The man confronted them, at which point he was surrounded. One of the group members, identified as Alejandro Almirall-Nieves, threatened to hit the man with a guitar.
Another person, William James Kelso, then proceeded to assault the man, police said. Kelso’s dog also attacked the man, who sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Almirall-Nieves, a transient, was charged with menacing, disorderly conduct, intimidation and assault.
Kelso, also a transient, was charged with disorderly conduct, intimidation and assault.
Ashland police are looking for any potential witnesses to the crimes, specifically an unidentified female who may have seen what happened.