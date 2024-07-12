Two people arrested in relation to Crescent Beach July Fourth explosion

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Two people are in jail in connection to an explosion, in which several people were injured, including a 3-year-old boy, during a Fourth of July fireworks show at a northern California beach.

As NBC5 News previously reported, families gathered on Crescent Beach to celebrate the holiday when fireworks started shooting off from one of the groups. Folks were watching the unplanned show when suddenly, fireworks exploded too close to the ground.

Police say the people responsible for setting off the illegal fireworks that caused the explosion, later identified as 32-year-old Meagan Warner and 33-year-old Levi Mills, ran from the scene immediately.

During the investigation, officers collected several pieces of evidence from the beach including store-bought mortars as well as homemade-style mortars in large PVC canisters. Other evidence gathered included witness statements, pictures, and video. According to the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, the amount of evidence collected filled the bed of an F-150 pickup truck.

A search warrant was served Thursday morning at Crescent City home. During which police found evidence to support the charges both Warner and Mills are facing.

The night of the explosion, a total of 14 people were transported to a local hospital to get treated for injuries; however, police say other people were treated on scene for burns, cuts, and fragments of debris from the blast.

The Del Norte County Sheriff, Garrett Scott released a statement Thursday saying transparency is a priority for his office.

“I have remained somewhat silent on this matter in order to protect the integrity of this investigation and to avoid potential of any destruction of evidence that could take place. I pray our 3-year-old victim as well as all of the victims in this incident can heal from this tragedy. The negligence shown by the suspects in this case is completely unacceptable. I commend Dispatch, EMS, Fire Personnel and Law Enforcement Officers that responded to this incident, and I truly thank the many people who have reached out to support our staff and Law Enforcement for their efforts. Public support is so very important!”

The investigation is ongoing.

