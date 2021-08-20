Two people die in Arizona flood

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KPHO/CNN) – Two people are dead as a result of flooding in Gila Bend, Arizona.
Another thirty had to be rescued, many from rooftops, according to Gila Bend Mayor Chris Riggs.
The city declared a state of emergency after flash flooding ravaged the valley overnight.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department says search and rescue operations are still underway.
Parts of the area measured two inches of rain in the past 24 hours.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Road 238, which connects Gila Bend to Maricopa, is completely closed because of high water.