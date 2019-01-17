Two people found dead in Grants Pass motel room

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two people were found dead in a Grants Pass hotel room Wednesday.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on the afternoon of January 16, 2019, employees of the Motel 6 on Northeast 7th Street called 911. They reported finding two people who appeared to be dead in one of the rooms.
When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman dead. They were both from Grants Pass. Their identities have not yet been released by officers.
The deaths are being investigated as potential drug overdoses.
No further information was provided by GPDPS.