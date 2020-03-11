Two people found dead in rural Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The deaths of two people are under investigation in northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of March 9, Chengfang Su and Yangmel Wang, both 66 years old and from Sacramento, were found dead at a location in the 13000 block of County Road A-12 in the Mt. Shasta Vista area.
According to investigators, a heater powered by a 20-pound propane tank was found in the same structure as Su and Wang. Deputies concluded carbon monoxide poisoning may have been a factor in the deaths.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “We are saddened by the death of the victims involved in this case. On behalf of the Department, I would like to take this opportunity to extend our thoughts and prayers to the decedents, their family members, and friends. There is no reason to believe there is an immediate public safety threat arising from this incident. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”