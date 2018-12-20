Two people found dead in Siskiyou County, no foul play suspected

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police in northern California are investigating after two people were found dead in the Dorris area.
On the evening of December 19, a resident in the area of Big Stump Road near Mud Lake found a man and woman dead in a trailer. They had identification with addresses outside of the county.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said there are no signs of foul play or criminal activity at the home.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death as the case remains under investigation.
The name of the man and woman won’t be released until their next-of-kin have been notified.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office, I would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to the decedents, their families, and friends. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the SCSC’s 24-hour Dispatch Center (530) 841-2900.”