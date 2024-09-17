Two people in stable condition after crashing into power pole, flipping car

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Two people are in stable condition after their vehicle crashed into a power pole and rolled onto its roof Monday evening.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the 2200 block of Holland Loop Road in Cave Junction around 5 p.m. Police say, the person who called 911 told dispatch a car had hit a power pole and someone was trapped inside the vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders found the car on its roof with one person trapped inside, the other occupant had been ejected. Meanwhile the power pole had been knocked down and police say power lines were hanging off of nearby trees.

Firefighters were able to extract the person trapped and both individuals were taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford for treatment. According to the hospital, both patients were in stable condition.

According to police, witnesses say the car “passed in a no passing zone at a high rate of speed, lost control on a corner and crashed into the power pole.”

The investigation is ongoing.

