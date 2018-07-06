Two people killed in Cave Junction house fire

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Two people died in a Cave Junction house fire early Friday morning.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said at 2:00 a.m. on July 6, they responded to a structure fire on Mesa Verde Drive.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they searched the still-burning house as much as possible. One female was found inside. She was taken out of the building and paramedics performed CPR, but she was later pronounced dead.
According to IVFD, a deceased male victim was found inside the home after the fire was knocked down.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No further information was released by firefighters.