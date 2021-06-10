Two people killed in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people died in a single-vehicle crash south of Cave Junction.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:50 a.m. on June 10, deputies were told about a crash in the 5900 block of Takilma Road.
When first responders arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle that crashed into a tree.
The two occupants of the vehicle, 23-year-old female Aubrey Nolan of Cave Junction and 32-year-old male Jaime Navarrete of Spring, Texas, were trapped inside. They were declared dead at the scene. Their family members have been notified, deputies said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.