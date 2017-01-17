Two people killed in Klamath County crash

Klamath County, Ore. — Two people are dead following a fatal Tuesday morning crash on Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods.
Oregon State Police say it happened just before 11:00 a.m. when a pickup truck traveling west appears to have slid on ice and into the oncoming path of a semi-truck, which didn’t have time to stop.
The collision killed both the man and woman in the pickup.
The semi driver was shaken but did not need to be taken to the hospital. Though OSP has not released the identity of those involved in the crash, NBC2’s reporter at the scene says the pickup had California license plates.
Oregon State Police and ODOT remain on scene investigating the crash near the junction of Highway 140 and Dead Indian Memorial Road.
Traffic has been reduced to one lane, flaggers are waving vehicles through.