Two people seriously injured in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were seriously injured in a Josephine County crash.
Around 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Grants Pass firefighters and Rural Metro Fire crews teamed up to help two people who were trapped in a crashed vehicle in the 3700 block of Russell Road.
Firefighters said the vehicle crashed through a power pole and came to rest next to another vehicle and a house.
The two people inside were pinned and had to be carefully removed by rescuers. They were then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No further information about the crash was provided by rescuers.