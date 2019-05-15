Two pilots killed in northern California aircraft collision

PLEASANT GROVE, Calif. (KCRA) – Two pilots were killed Wednesday after a pair of crop duster planes collided in midair over a rice field in northern California.
The mid-air collision happened between two single-engine agriculture planes around noon Wednesday in the Pleasant Grove area.
The pilots who died in the incident have been identified as Brian Julian Van Dyke and Burton Alan Haughey. They were the only people on the planes.
The planes could be seen lying in the fields after the collision, completely destroyed.
The circumstances of the collision are not yet known.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.