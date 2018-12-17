Two sea turtles die after being stranded on the Oregon Coast

NEWPORT, Ore. – Two sea turtles found stranded on the Oregon Coast have died.
The first turtle was discovered on Horsfall Beach near Coos Bay on December 12. The female olive ridley, named Donatello, had cracks in her shell and was severely affected by the cold. She was taken to the Oregon Coast Aquarium for treatment, but she later died.
Another sea turtle found stranded in Waldport was taken to the aquarium. While the turtle may have appeared healthy, it was cold-stunned. The condition can wreak havoc on the turtle’s internal organs. She later died.
According to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, sea turtles aren’t found on Oregon or Washington beaches unless they are stranded. If you spot a sea turtle on the beach, not its location and call the Oregon State Police tip line at 1-800-452-7888.