Two Siskiyou County wildfires burn 130+ acres over the weekend

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Crews continue to gain the upper hand against a pair of wildfires burning in Northern California.

The Gulch Fire was first reported on Saturday, March 12, southeast of Dorris. No evacuation warnings or orders were issued due to the fire, which burned an estimated 113 acres by Monday morning. It was reportedly 50% contained

The same day the Gulch Fire started, the Evergreen Fire was first seen burning near the community of Weed, prompting evacuations in the area of Hoy Road. Those evacuation orders were lifted later on in the day. As of Monday morning, the fire burned 12 acres and was 80% contained.

CAL FIRE’s Siskiyou Unit will continue fighting the fires as more strong winds are predicted in the area.

The causes of the fires are still under investigation.

For updates on the Gulch Fire, visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2022/3/12/gulch-fire

For the latest information on the Evergreen Fire, visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2022/3/12/evergreen-fire