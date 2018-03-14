Two small fires hit Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters were able to contain a two small fire in Northern California earlier this week.
On March 12, CAL FIRE’s Siskiyou Unit said crews were battling a 3 to 5-acre wildfire off Ordway Road between Lake Shastina and Weed. The fire triggered evacuation orders for residents on Jackson Ranch Road south to Ordway Road.
Just before 6:00 p.m. that same day, all evacuation orders were lifted.
At 6:22 p.m., CAL FIRE announced they were fighting another fire off Dorris Brownell Road and Willow Creek Road southeast of the town of Dorris.
50 large hay bales were fully engulfed in flames, with several hay storage facilities containing several hundred more bales threatened.
Firefighters said they were able to contain the second fire at 4 acres.