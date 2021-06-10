Two small lightning-caused fires found in the Klamath National Forest

YREKA, Calif. – Two small fires have been detected in the Klamath National Forest after a thunderstorm rolled over the area Wednesday.
The Forest Service said both fires are within the Salmon Scott Ranger District in Northern California.
The Rays Fire is a single tree with minimal ground fire. The nearby Blindhorse Fire was about 400 square feet in size and had a very low potential to spread.
Fire danger remains moderate in the west, east, and wilderness sections of the Klamath National Forest.
For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/klamath/home