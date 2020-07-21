Two southern Oregon organizations receive prestigious grant

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– Two southern Oregon companies are the recipients of a prestigious Pacific Northwest grant.
Mid Rogue Imaging Center in Grants Pass and HOPE Equestrian Center in Eagle Point were among 32 organizations in Oregon that received grants.
Both organizations in southern Oregon received nearly $200,000 from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The grants are provided to help strengthen the region’s education, spiritual and cultural base.
HOPE, which helps people with disabilities, received a grant to for facility construction. Mid Rogue received a grant to buy a new CT Scanner to help rural patients.
“I am so thankful, so enormously thankful that they have chosen to highlight us and to show us what we’re doing,” said Ben Smith, CEO of Mid Rogue. “To help us and to get this going for our community because it’s overwhelming.”
The trust has awarded more than a billion dollars worth of grants since it first began in 1975.
