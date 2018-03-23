Two suspected accomplices arrested in White City home invasion

White City, Ore.- Detectives with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in connection with a home invasion robber in White City on Tuesday. That robbery resulted in one suspect being shot in the abdomen.
Detectives say Daniel Richard Slocum, 20, and Jarod Phillip Haines, 19, were accomplices in the home invasion robbery. James Steven Bennett is also facing charges in the case, though he remains hospitalized while recovering from the gunshot wound he received.
According to investigators, about 8 p.m. Tuesday evening the three men arrived together in one vehicle and parked near the victim’s White City home. Detectives say the three men busted into the home and one of them hit the resident in the face with a crowbar. That’s when the resident shot Bennett once in the abdomen with a handgun.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Haines and Slocum ran from the apartment and took off in their vehicle, leaving Bennett behind. A short time later, Bennett borrowed a phone from a neighbor to call 911 for medical attention.
This case is still under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the JCSO tip line at (541) 774-8333.