Two suspects arrested in Grants Pass on drug charges

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police say $12,000 worth of heroin is off the streets following a traffic stop in a Grants Pass neighborhood.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said just after 11:00 p.m. on March 27, a driver was seen committing several traffic violations.
The vehicle was pulled over in the area of 7th Street and Northeast Hillcrest Drive. According to GPDPS, Julieta Larios was a passenger inside the vehicle. She had an active warrant out for her arrest.
A drug-detection K9 was brought to the scene, where it alerted to the possible presence of illegal drugs. The vehicle was subsequently searched and officers found a vacuum-sealed package of heroin inside a hidden compartment. Police estimate the heroin is valued at about $12,000.
Larios and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Christian Villasorena-Gonzalez, were both arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of manufacturing, delivery and possession of heroin.
Cash was seized along with other evidence.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPDPS.