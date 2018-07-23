Two suspects charged in connection with illicit marijuana operation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were formally charged for their alleged participation in an illegal marijuana operation.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on July 23, a search warrant was issued in the 100 block of Humbug Creek Road in Jacksonville.
During the search, police seized over 600 marijuana plants, over 300 pounds of processed marijuana, over 50 pounds of hashish, over 10 pounds of butane hash oil and five firearms.
49-year-old Michael Stanford and 58-year-old Melody O’Donnell-Stanford were placed under arrest. They were not licensed by the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program or the Oregon Liquor Control Commission’s recreational marijuana program.
Both Stanford and O’Donnell-Stanford are being charged with unlawful manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana. They’re also facing about $100,000 in fines for marijuana violations relating to un-permitted structures.