Two suspects wanted for eluding police

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police in Central Point are trying to find two suspects who were able to get away from officers Sunday night.
According to the Central Point Police Department, an officer saw two suspicious vehicles on Beall Lane. The officer believed one of the vehicles, a Toyota 4Runner, was recently stolen.
Other officers arrived to assist and they tried to stop the vehicles as they approached Gold Hill. However, the vehicles didn’t stop.
Separate pursuits began through the Sams Valley area, police said. The Toyota crashed in the 11000 block of Ramsey Road and the driver fled on foot.
The other vehicle, a Ford Explorer, crashed near the 4900 block of Old Sams Valley Road. That driver fled on foot as well.
CPPD said they determined both vehicles were stolen.
As of 3:00 on Monday, both suspects were still on the loose. The were identified as 21-year-old Sydney Sutherland and 23-year-old Mickey Galatz.
Police said they don’t believe there is any danger to the public. If you know anything about the whereabouts of Sutherland or Galatz, call CPPD at 541-664-5578.