Two teenage sisters murdered; Klamath Tribes seek justice

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath Tribes are mourning the loss of a pair of Klamath Falls teens who were murdered this weekend.

The Tribes say 19-year-old Aleeka Qualls and 14-year-old Zion Qualls are Klamath Tribal descendants.

The two were shot and killed early Saturday morning in Klamath Falls.

20-year-old Elijah Croy was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of murder in the first degree.

The Klamath Tribes released a joint statement Wednesday morning.

The Klamath Tribes has continued to experience an unprecedented amount of violent crime, and many of these crimes do not appear to be properly investigated, prosecuted, and addressed … This most recent murder must be immediately and fully investigated, holding any and all criminals accountable for their crimes.

