Two toy drives are joining forces to bring the magic of Christmas to JaCo

JACKSON CO., Ore. – The holidays aren’t so far away and Jackson Co. things will look a little different for one major holiday organization.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program and Jackson Co. Toys for Tots are joining forces this year! They recommend victims of the Almeda Fire, as well as families affected by coronavirus to apply.

“There’s no shame in asking for help even for people who have never had to ask for help before. We all know that Christmas is a special time don’t let your kids of the family go without because you don’t want that stigma,” said Major Angelina Koenig.

Registration opens next Monday at saangeltree.org. In-person applications are available November 3-6 at The Salvation Army in Medford.

