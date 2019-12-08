Home
Two-vehicle collision kills one in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore.– One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Eagle Mill Road in Ashland Saturday night.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the crash but said it was still under investigation. The vehicles were identified as a truck and a car. It’s unknown how many people were involved.

Next of kin have been notified but a name has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC5 News for updates.

 

