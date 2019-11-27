Two victims in shooting at Vancouver elementary school

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A shooting investigation is underway Tuesday night at a Washington State elementary school.
Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to Sara J. Elementary School in Vancouver. There they found two victims. Both were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The Major crimes team from Clark County is investigating.
Deputies said they located a suspect, but that person drove off and didn’t stop for several blocks. Authorities said he then appeared to have shot himself.
Vancouver Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday afternoon that the shooting involved only adults that no students or staff were injured. The shooting reportedly happened after most students went home for the day.
Officers shut down the 2200 block of NE 104th due to the ongoing investigation. They also closed the intersection of Padden Parkway and Andreson Road where they believe the suspect shot himself.