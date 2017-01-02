Two women killed after falling from I-5 bridge

Myrtle Creek, Ore.- Two women were killed early Sunday morning after falling off an I-5 bridge near milepost 115 north of Myrtle Creek.
According to Oregon State Police, the driver of a 2002 Kia SUV was driving south on I-5 when she lost control and crashed on the bridge crossing the South Umpqua River. At some point after the crash, the driver and her passenger got out of the car and called 911 to report the crash.
When OSP troopers arrived at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, they couldn’t find the driver or passenger. After a short search, they were found on the river bank below.
At some point after calling 911, the women crossed over the bridge railing and fell approximately 80 feet. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. OSP troopers do not know how or why the women crossed the railing.
The victims names have not yet been released. The crash is still under investigation.