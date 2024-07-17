Two years since 988 suicide and crisis hotline launch

The Biden administration is marking the two-year anniversary of the nation’s revamped suicide and crisis hotline.

It has an easy-to-remember number, 9-8-8, that works like 911.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says 988 counselors have answered more than 10 million calls, texts, and chats since its launch on July 16, 2022.

The HHS has invested nearly $1.5 billion into it.

The hotline is part of the Biden administration’s strategy to address what it calls the nation’s mental health and substance abuse crisis.

988 has options specifically for veterans and LGBTQI+ youth and young adults.

