U.K. COVID strain detected in Colorado, scientists say

DENVER, Colo. (NBC) – The new strain of COVID-19 first identified in the United Kingdom is now in the United States.
Colorado is reporting its first case of a COVID-19 variant that is said to be more contagious, although the symptoms are no more severe.
Governor Jared Polis along with state health officials made the announcement Tuesday.
They confirm that a man in his twenties is isolating in Elbert County with the COVID-19 variant known as B.1.1.7.
The man has no history of travel to the United Kingdom.
Colorado’s state lab is the first in the U.S. to identify the variant through sophisticated analysis of testing samples and they are working to identify other potential cases.
Scientists believe the currently approved vaccines will be effective against this variant.
The governor along, with state health officials, will provide additional details at a briefing on Wednesday.