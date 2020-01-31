U.K. leaves the European Union Friday

LONDON (NBC) – The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union Friday after 47 years as a member of the bloc.
U.K. Brexit Party members departed the European Parliament building in Brussels for the final time Friday.
Speaking to a large media contingent, Brexit party member Anne Widdecombe said that the party’s “duty was done” and that January 31st was the day “17.4 million Britons had been waiting for.”
Newspaper headlines reflected the divided mood of the nation, with the daily mail calling it “a new dawn for Britain,” while the Guardian’s headline was “small island” reflecting the U.K’s status in the world.
Not much will change as the U.K. begins an 11-month transition period.