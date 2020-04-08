U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in ICU

LONDON, England (NBC) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in a London ICU battling COVID-19. As his supporters wish him well, the UK government navigates each day without a clear game plan if there’s a turn for the worst.
Reports from the hospital Wednesday indicate Johnson is living up to his resilient fighter reputation.
Johnson, who is still the only world leader to be hospitalized due to coronavirus, is reportedly improving…
British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said, “I can also tell you that he’s been sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team.”
Earlier, the hospital said that clinically he is stable, he’s responding to treatment and he’s in good spirits. He does have access to oxygen and he is breathing without assistance. In other words, he’s not on a ventilator and he does not have pneumonia.
So, good news about Boris Johnson, but not such good news in terms of the new deaths and the new cases in Britain. The UK has had its worst figures yet.
People reported to have died in hospitals over the last 24 hours brings the total number of deaths in the U.K. to over 7,000.
A senior health official warning that those figures on deaths are only going to get worse in the coming days.