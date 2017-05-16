Damascus, Syria (NBC News) – On Monday, the U.S. government said the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad built a crematorium near a prison to dispose of thousands of bodies.
The State Department released a satellite image from DigitalGlobe pointing out Sednaya Prison and the crematorium nearby.
Stuart Jones, the acting assistant secretary for Near Eastern Affairs said the crematorium is used to dispose of bodies near a prison where tens of thousands of people have been detained since the start of the Syria’s six-year-old civil war.
On Tuesday, the Syrian government denied the U.S. allegation.