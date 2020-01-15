U.S. and China reach trade deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The world’s two largest economies have reached a hard-fought trade deal.
President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu signed phase one of the $200 billion trade agreement at the White House Tuesday morning. It’s a step toward lowering tensions in the long-simmering trade war between the U.S. and China.
The agreement is expected to boost exports from U.S. farmers and manufacturers.
During the White House ceremony, President Trump promoted the signing as a way of delivering economic justice for American workers.
Trump said, “Today we take a momentous step, one that has never been taken before with China, toward a future and fair reciprocal trade as we sign phase one of the historic trade deal between the United States and China. Together we are righting the wrongs of the past and delivering a future of economic justice and security for American workers, farmers, and families.”
The president also took the opportunity to talk about the impeachment process, saying that he understood if Republican lawmakers in attendance needed to leave to vote on the measure.